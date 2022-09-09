Tornado Cash Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.09 or 0.00044992 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and $60.48 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash (CRYPTO:TORN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash. The official website for Tornado Cash is tornado.cash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

