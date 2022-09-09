TotemFi Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, TotemFi has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. TotemFi has a total market cap of $172,527.34 and approximately $18,896.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00343642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002326 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00790899 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015317 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020163 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000297 BTC.
TotemFi Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
TotemFi Coin Trading
