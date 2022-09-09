Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,657,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,848,000 after purchasing an additional 134,980 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TM opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.67. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.96 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $201.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

