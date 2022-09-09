Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350,198 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 47.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

