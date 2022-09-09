Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $200.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $379.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.67 and its 200 day moving average is $208.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

