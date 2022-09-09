Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 7,155 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $117.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

