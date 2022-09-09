Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,068.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

