Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 2.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $93.52 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.