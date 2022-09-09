Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 17,286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

