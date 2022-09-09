Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 66,277 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 302,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 201,898 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3,384.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 265,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 258,136 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 453,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.