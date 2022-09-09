Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $357,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

