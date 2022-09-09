Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $89,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ANGL opened at $27.83 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.