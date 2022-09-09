Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,070 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,407,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,584,000 after purchasing an additional 560,924 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,254,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after purchasing an additional 540,881 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

