Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 8,695 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

