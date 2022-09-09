Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases Shares of 3,441 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

CarMax Stock Up 0.4 %

KMX stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

