Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 14,593 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

