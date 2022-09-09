TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $101,968.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $349,095.73 and approximately $101,968.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00358155 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00788609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 717,587,021 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

