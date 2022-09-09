Treecle Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million (TRCL)

Treecle (TRCL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Treecle has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Treecle has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $36,698.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treecle coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.66 or 0.99694193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036319 BTC.

About Treecle

Treecle (TRCL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Treecle is www.treecle.io.

Treecle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform.”

