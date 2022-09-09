TribeOne (HAKA) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

TribeOne (HAKA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. TribeOne has a market cap of $761,587.35 and approximately $350,211.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TribeOne has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One TribeOne coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,281.43 or 0.99723420 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036299 BTC.

TribeOne Profile

TribeOne is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TribeOne

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TribeOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TribeOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

