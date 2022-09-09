Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $82.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of TRMB opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $94.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

