TrueFi (TRU) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $36.16 million and $2.36 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,112.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00071324 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005669 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00079883 BTC.

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

