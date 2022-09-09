TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $182.15 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004815 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020673 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00062579 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069105 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005603 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077961 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014375 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,610,382 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
