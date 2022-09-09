TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $152.85 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,983.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020974 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00063999 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00071154 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005588 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078672 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014474 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,655,956 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
