TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $152.85 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,983.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00071154 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078672 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014474 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,655,956 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

