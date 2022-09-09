Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.21 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $429.39 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00004911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

