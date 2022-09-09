Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.21 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $429.39 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00004911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002035 BTC.
- YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.
