Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $436.41 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004911 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Metahero (HERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.
- Thetan Arena (THG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000440 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile
Trust Wallet Token is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.
