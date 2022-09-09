Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $436.41 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

