TrustSwap Market Cap Tops $22.09 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.09 million and approximately $476,622.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00037080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004162 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,179.96 or 0.99755161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036722 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

