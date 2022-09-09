TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th.
TT Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %
LON:TTG opened at GBX 152 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 143 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 294.85 ($3.56). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.47. The stock has a market cap of £268.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,516.67.
TT Electronics Cuts Dividend
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Recommended Stories
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.