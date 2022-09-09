TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th.

LON:TTG opened at GBX 152 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 143 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 294.85 ($3.56). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.47. The stock has a market cap of £268.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,516.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

