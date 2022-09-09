TurtleNetwork Trading Down 4.9% This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $168,641.04 and $87.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w.”

