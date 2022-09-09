Twinci (TWIN) Price Reaches $0.0727 on Major Exchanges

Twinci (TWIN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Twinci coin can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Twinci has a total market cap of $14,542.24 and $46,745.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Twinci has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Twinci Coin Profile

Twinci is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio. Twinci’s official website is twinci.io.

Buying and Selling Twinci

According to CryptoCompare, “Twinci is a decentralized NFTs social networking application on blockchain where users can create, sell, and collect digital products. They can receive an unlimited amount of money through the works that people drop a heart.TWIN is a Twinci token on the NFTs market. It can be used to buy and sell NFTs products that users like, and they will receive special offers when using TWIN tokens to pay. Profits from sharing revenue with art creators and collecting fees for Dapp's NFTs transactions will be burned quarterly, and the more active the NFTs market is, the less the total supply of NFTs will be.”

