Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $40.39. 126,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,829,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,285. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

