Typerium Price Up 175.9% Over Last Week (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $807,488.66 and approximately $3,343.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 175.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.
About Typerium
Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
