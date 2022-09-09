U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.