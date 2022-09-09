Ubiq Price Hits $0.0376 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $262.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,024.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.57 or 0.08183814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00185251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00290327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00744205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00638299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001071 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

