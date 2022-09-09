UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €230.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.7 %

VOW3 stock opened at €146.12 ($149.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52-week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a 50-day moving average of €138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €147.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

