UBS Group Reiterates “£138” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £138.20 ($166.99) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £144.12 ($174.14).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

LON FLTR opened at £102.15 ($123.43) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,152.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,930.17. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a twelve month high of £162.75 ($196.65). The company has a market capitalization of £17.96 billion and a PE ratio of -43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.