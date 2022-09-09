UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.25% of UFP Industries worth $205,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.56. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.