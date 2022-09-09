UGAS (UGAS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $86,120.00

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $188,429.76 and $86,120.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00062579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069105 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005603 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077961 BTC.

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

