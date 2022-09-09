UGAS (UGAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $90,119.00

UGAS (UGAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. UGAS has a total market cap of $182,302.82 and $90,119.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

