UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. UiPath has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 in the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

