UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PATH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho downgraded UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

UiPath Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PATH opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 in the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

