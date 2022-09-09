UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $37.50 at Credit Suisse Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $37.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 168.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 11.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

