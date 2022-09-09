UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.00

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.81), with a volume of 663613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.40 ($0.81).

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of £869.31 million and a PE ratio of 366.67.

UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael Ayre bought 50,000 shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($47,124.21).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

