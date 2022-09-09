Ultra Clear (UCR) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Exchanges

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Ultra Clear has a market cap of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00281678 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00791396 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ultra Clear Profile
Ultra Clear (UCR) is a coin. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.
