Umbrella Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $933,799.08 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $933,799.08 and $97,044.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 194.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00026997 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012362 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00013011 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000223 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

