Umbrella Network Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $947,327.04 and approximately $85,628.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

