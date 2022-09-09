Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Hits $0.0269 on Top Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $45,240.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00797571 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00790954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020177 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.