Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Hits $0.0269 on Top Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $45,240.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00797571 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00790954 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015446 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020177 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
