Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) One Day Volume Tops $299.00

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $27,928.06 and approximately $299.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00341985 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00791418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

