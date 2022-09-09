Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,671.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00341985 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00791418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

