Unido EP Reaches Market Cap of $896,893.77 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $896,893.77 and approximately $41,099.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.76 or 0.00507126 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00798192 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015576 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020336 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Unido EP Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Buying and Selling Unido EP
Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.