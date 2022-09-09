UniFarm Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a total market cap of $94,599.37 and $45,798.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00799312 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00792028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UniFarm Coin Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniFarm

